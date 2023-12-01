Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:34 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Union County, Oregon? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Union County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Powder Valley High School at Trout Lake High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Ione, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
