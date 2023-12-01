Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wasco County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:36 AM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Wasco County, Oregon, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Wasco County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Valley Catholic High School at The Dalles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 1
- Location: The Dalles, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Irrigon JrSr High School at South Wasco County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Maupin, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
