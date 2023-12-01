If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Washington County, Oregon, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Washington County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Faith Bible High School at Open Door Christian Academy

Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on December 1

4:30 PM PT on December 1 Location: Lebanon, OR

Lebanon, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

North Salem High School at Hillsboro High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM PT on December 1

5:45 PM PT on December 1 Location: Gresham, OR

Gresham, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeridge High School at Century High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 1

6:30 PM PT on December 1 Location: Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunset High School at Tigard High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 1

7:00 PM PT on December 1 Location: Tigard, OR

Tigard, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

McDaniel High School at Forest Grove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 1

7:00 PM PT on December 1 Location: Forest Grove, OR

Forest Grove, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Beaverton High School at Barlow High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 1

7:00 PM PT on December 1 Location: Gresham, OR

Gresham, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley Catholic High School at The Dalles High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 1

7:00 PM PT on December 1 Location: The Dalles, OR

The Dalles, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Scio High School at Horizon Christian High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 1

7:30 PM PT on December 1 Location: Tualatin, OR

Tualatin, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Gaston High School at Sheridan High School