Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:35 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Washington County, Oregon, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Faith Bible High School at Open Door Christian Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Lebanon, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Salem High School at Hillsboro High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Gresham, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeridge High School at Century High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunset High School at Tigard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Tigard, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McDaniel High School at Forest Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Forest Grove, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beaverton High School at Barlow High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Gresham, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Catholic High School at The Dalles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 1
- Location: The Dalles, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scio High School at Horizon Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Tualatin, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gaston High School at Sheridan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Sheridan, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.