WCC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:24 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's college basketball slate includes three games featuring WCC teams in action. Among those games is the Pacific Tigers taking on the Arizona State Sun Devils.
WCC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Pepperdine Waves at North Texas Eagles
|7:30 PM ET, Friday, December 1
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Pacific Tigers at Arizona State Sun Devils
|9:00 PM ET, Friday, December 1
|Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo)
