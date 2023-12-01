In Yamhill County, Oregon, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available below.

Yamhill County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Nestucca High School at Delphian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 1

7:00 PM PT on December 1 Location: Sheridan, OR

Sheridan, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Taft 7-12 School at Willamina High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 1

7:00 PM PT on December 1 Location: Willamina, OR

Willamina, OR Conference: 3A Coastal Range

3A Coastal Range How to Stream: Watch Here

Hood River Valley High School at Perrydale High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 1

7:30 PM PT on December 1 Location: Amity, OR

Amity, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Gaston High School at Sheridan High School