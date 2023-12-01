Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Yamhill County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:36 AM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
In Yamhill County, Oregon, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Yamhill County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nestucca High School at Delphian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Sheridan, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Taft 7-12 School at Willamina High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Willamina, OR
- Conference: 3A Coastal Range
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hood River Valley High School at Perrydale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Amity, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gaston High School at Sheridan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Sheridan, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.