Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cabell County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:34 AM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Cabell County, Oregon today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cabell County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
La Grande High School at Huntington High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on December 2
- Location: Elgin, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.