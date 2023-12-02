Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grant County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:34 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Grant County, Oregon today, we've got you covered.
Grant County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grant Union High School at Griswold High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 2
- Location: Helix, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
