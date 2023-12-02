There is high school basketball competition in Jackson County, Oregon today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jackson County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lincoln High School at South Medford High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM PT on December 2

1:30 PM PT on December 2 Location: Medford, OR

Medford, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Mary's High School at Phoenix High School