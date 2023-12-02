The Utah Jazz (6-13) host the Portland Trail Blazers (6-12) in a matchup of Northwest Division teams at Delta Center, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Jazz are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW+

KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Jazz 113 - Trail Blazers 110

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Trail Blazers vs Jazz Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Jazz (- 1.5)

Jazz (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Jazz (-2.5)

Jazz (-2.5) Pick OU: Over (221.5)



Over (221.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.4

The Jazz sport a 10-9-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 9-9-0 mark of the Trail Blazers.

Utah (2-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (66.7%) than Portland (9-9) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (50%).

Utah and its opponents have gone over the over/under 52.6% of the time this season (10 out of 19). That's more often than Portland and its opponents have (seven out of 18).

The Jazz have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (2-1) this season while the Trail Blazers have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (6-12).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Trail Blazers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

On offense, the Trail Blazers are the worst team in the league (104.7 points per game). On defense, they are 10th (111.6 points allowed per game).

In 2023-24, Portland is third-worst in the NBA in rebounds (40.7 per game) and fifth-worst in rebounds allowed (45.1).

The Trail Blazers are worst in the league in assists (22.2 per game) in 2023-24.

Portland is the fourth-worst team in the NBA in turnovers per game (15.8) but second-best in turnovers forced (16.1).

The Trail Blazers are 25th in the league in 3-pointers made (11 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (33.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.