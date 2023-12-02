Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:34 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Jefferson County, Oregon is happening today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Madras High School at Condon High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM PT on December 2
- Location: Fossil, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.