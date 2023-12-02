Jerami Grant could make a big impact for the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday at 9:30 PM ET, versus the Utah Jazz.

Grant put up 13 points and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 103-95 win versus the Cavaliers.

Below, we break down Grant's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Jerami Grant Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 22.8 22.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 3.1 Assists -- 2.3 2.6 PRA -- 29 28.6 PR -- 26.7 26 3PM 2.5 2.7 3.1



Jerami Grant Insights vs. the Jazz

Grant has taken 17.2 shots per game this season and made 7.7 per game, which account for 19.4% and 19.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 6.3 threes per game, or 19.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Grant's opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking ninth, averaging 103.4 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers average 102.3 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

On defense, the Jazz have conceded 118.7 points per contest, which is 25th-best in the league.

Giving up 42.4 rebounds per game, the Jazz are the seventh-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Jazz are ranked 27th in the league, allowing 28.1 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Jazz are 22nd in the NBA, conceding 13.4 makes per game.

Jerami Grant vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 32 30 2 4 5 1 1 11/14/2023 27 26 2 1 3 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.