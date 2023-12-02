Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Josephine County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:37 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Josephine County, Oregon and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Josephine County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Hope Christian High School at Crosspoint Christian School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM PT on December 2
- Location: Klamath Falls, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sherwood High School at Grants Pass High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on December 2
- Location: Grants Pass, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
