Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Klamath County, Oregon today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Klamath County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Henley High School at Dunsmuir High School

Game Time: 9:00 AM PT on December 2

9:00 AM PT on December 2 Location: Dorris, CA

Dorris, CA How to Stream: Watch Here

Klamath Union High School at Hayfork High School

Game Time: 10:30 AM PT on December 2

10:30 AM PT on December 2 Location: Dorris, CA

Dorris, CA How to Stream: Watch Here

New Hope Christian High School at Crosspoint Christian School

Game Time: 12:30 PM PT on December 2

12:30 PM PT on December 2 Location: Klamath Falls, OR

Klamath Falls, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Lost River High School at Lyle High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM PT on December 2

12:30 PM PT on December 2 Location: Klamath Falls, OR

Klamath Falls, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Dunsmuir High School at Klamath Union High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on December 2

4:30 PM PT on December 2 Location: Dorris, CA

Dorris, CA How to Stream: Watch Here

Chiloquin High School at Butte Valley High School