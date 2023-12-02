Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Klamath County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:33 PM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Klamath County, Oregon today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Klamath County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Henley High School at Dunsmuir High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM PT on December 2
- Location: Dorris, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Klamath Union High School at Hayfork High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM PT on December 2
- Location: Dorris, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Hope Christian High School at Crosspoint Christian School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM PT on December 2
- Location: Klamath Falls, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lost River High School at Lyle High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM PT on December 2
- Location: Klamath Falls, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dunsmuir High School at Klamath Union High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on December 2
- Location: Dorris, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chiloquin High School at Butte Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 2
- Location: Dorris, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
