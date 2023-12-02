The Ottawa Senators (8-10) have -125 moneyline odds to win when they host the Seattle Kraken (8-10-6), who have +105 odds, on Saturday, December 2 at 7:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+.

Kraken vs. Senators Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kraken vs. Senators Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken vs. Senators Betting Trends

Seattle has played 13 games this season with over 6.5 goals.

The Senators are 5-5 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Kraken have claimed an upset victory in five, or 33.3%, of the 15 games they have played as an underdog this season.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter, Ottawa has compiled a 5-5 record (winning 50.0% of its games).

Seattle has won five of its 14 games when it is the underdog by +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Kraken Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Beniers 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (-111) 1.5 (-175) Vince Dunn 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (-125) 1.5 (-189) Oliver Bjorkstrand 0.5 (+165) 0.5 (-133) 2.5 (-149)

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 4-6 4-5-1 6.8 2.90 3.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 2.90 3.70 7 17.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-4-3 4-6 7-2-1 6.3 2.90 3.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-4-3 2.90 3.60 6 16.7% Record as ML Favorite 2-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-5 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.