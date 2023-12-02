If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Lake County, Oregon, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lake County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Lake High School at Wheeler High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM PT on December 2

12:30 PM PT on December 2 Location: Fossil, OR

Fossil, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeview High School at Creswell High School