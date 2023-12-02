In one of the many compelling matchups on the LaLiga slate today, Valencia CF and Girona FC take the pitch at Estadi Montilivi.

In terms of live coverage, we have everything you need to know about today's LaLiga action here. Check out the links below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

LaLiga Streaming Live Today

Watch Girona FC vs Valencia CF

Valencia CF travels to match up with Girona FC at Estadi Montilivi in Girona.

Watch Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano makes the trip to play Athletic Bilbao at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao.

Watch Real Madrid vs Granada CF

Granada CF is on the road to match up with Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Watch CA Osasuna vs Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad is on the road to match up with CA Osasuna at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona.

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.