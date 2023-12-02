Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lane County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:33 AM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Lane County, Oregon today? We have the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lane County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Springfield High School at Hillsboro High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM PT on December 2
- Location: Gresham, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeview High School at Creswell High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM PT on December 2
- Location: Creswell, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwest Christian High School at Mohawk High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 2
- Location: Marcola, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Philomath High School at Junction City High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on December 2
- Location: Junction City, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.