Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Linn County, Oregon. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Linn County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

South Albany High School at The Dalles High School

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on December 2
  • Location: The Dalles, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.