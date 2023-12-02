Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Malheur County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:35 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Malheur County, Oregon is happening today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Malheur County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Weiser High School at Ontario High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM MT on December 2
- Location: Ontario, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.