Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:34 AM PST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Marion County, Oregon is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Marion County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Salem High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on December 2
- Location: Gresham, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
