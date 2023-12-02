The Seattle Kraken, including Matthew Beniers, take the ice Saturday versus the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Beniers interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Matthew Beniers vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Beniers Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Beniers has averaged 18:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -15.

Beniers has a goal in four of 24 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In eight of 24 games this season, Beniers has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Beniers has had an assist in a game six times this year over 24 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 52.6% that Beniers hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Beniers going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Beniers Stats vs. the Senators

On defense, the Senators are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 63 goals in total (3.5 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 24 Games 2 12 Points 2 4 Goals 1 8 Assists 1

