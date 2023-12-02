Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Multnomah County, Oregon. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Multnomah County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lincoln High School at South Medford High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM PT on December 2

1:30 PM PT on December 2 Location: Medford, OR

Medford, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

North Salem High School at Centennial High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on December 2

4:30 PM PT on December 2 Location: Gresham, OR

Gresham, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Portland Adventist Academy at Corbett High School