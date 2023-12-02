Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Multnomah County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:33 AM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Multnomah County, Oregon. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Multnomah County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lincoln High School at South Medford High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM PT on December 2
- Location: Medford, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Salem High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on December 2
- Location: Gresham, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Portland Adventist Academy at Corbett High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 2
- Location: Corbett, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
