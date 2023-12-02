Week 14 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Oregon
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:59 AM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Week 14 college football slate has plenty of quality competition on the docket, including those involving Oregon programs. Among those contests is the Oregon Ducks playing the Washington Huskies.
College Football Games to Watch in Oregon on TV This Week
No. 5 Oregon Ducks at No. 3 Washington Huskies
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, December 1
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oregon (-10)
