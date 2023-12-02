The Week 14 college football slate has plenty of quality competition on the docket, including those involving Oregon programs. Among those contests is the Oregon Ducks playing the Washington Huskies.

College Football Games to Watch in Oregon on TV This Week

No. 5 Oregon Ducks at No. 3 Washington Huskies

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Friday, December 1

Friday, December 1 Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oregon (-10)

