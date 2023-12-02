The Oregon Ducks (4-2) face the Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oregon vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Oregon Stats Insights

This season, the Ducks have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Wolverines' opponents have made.

Oregon has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.

The Wolverines are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Ducks sit at 77th.

The Ducks score 81.5 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 75.0 the Wolverines give up.

When Oregon scores more than 75.0 points, it is 2-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Oregon scored 73.0 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 67.4 points per contest.

The Ducks allowed 63.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 5.8 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69.0).

In home games, Oregon sunk 0.2 more treys per game (7.2) than in road games (7.0). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to in away games (32.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oregon Upcoming Schedule