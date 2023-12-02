How to Watch Oregon vs. Michigan on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:18 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Oregon Ducks (4-2) face the Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Oregon vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Oregon Stats Insights
- This season, the Ducks have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Wolverines' opponents have made.
- Oregon has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.
- The Wolverines are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Ducks sit at 77th.
- The Ducks score 81.5 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 75.0 the Wolverines give up.
- When Oregon scores more than 75.0 points, it is 2-2.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Oregon scored 73.0 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 67.4 points per contest.
- The Ducks allowed 63.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 5.8 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69.0).
- In home games, Oregon sunk 0.2 more treys per game (7.2) than in road games (7.0). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to in away games (32.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oregon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Florida A&M
|W 67-54
|Al Lawson Center
|11/24/2023
|Santa Clara
|L 88-82
|Raider Arena
|11/25/2023
|Alabama
|L 99-91
|Raider Arena
|12/2/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/9/2023
|UTEP
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/12/2023
|Cal Baptist
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.