The Oregon Ducks (4-2) face the Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Oregon vs. Michigan Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Oregon Stats Insights

  • This season, the Ducks have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Wolverines' opponents have made.
  • Oregon has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.
  • The Wolverines are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Ducks sit at 77th.
  • The Ducks score 81.5 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 75.0 the Wolverines give up.
  • When Oregon scores more than 75.0 points, it is 2-2.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Oregon scored 73.0 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 67.4 points per contest.
  • The Ducks allowed 63.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 5.8 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69.0).
  • In home games, Oregon sunk 0.2 more treys per game (7.2) than in road games (7.0). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to in away games (32.7%).

Oregon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 @ Florida A&M W 67-54 Al Lawson Center
11/24/2023 Santa Clara L 88-82 Raider Arena
11/25/2023 Alabama L 99-91 Raider Arena
12/2/2023 Michigan - Matthew Knight Arena
12/9/2023 UTEP - Matthew Knight Arena
12/12/2023 Cal Baptist - Matthew Knight Arena

