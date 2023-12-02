The Oregon Ducks (4-2) go up against the Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Oregon vs. Michigan Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games

Oregon Stats Insights

  • This season, the Ducks have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Wolverines' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Oregon shoots better than 43.3% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.
  • The Ducks are the 77th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolverines rank 167th.
  • The Ducks average 81.5 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 75 the Wolverines give up.
  • Oregon has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 75 points.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Oregon scored 73 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.6 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Ducks were better at home last season, ceding 63.2 points per game, compared to 69 when playing on the road.
  • Oregon made 7.2 three-pointers per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged away from home (7). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.2% in home games and 32.7% in away games.

Oregon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 @ Florida A&M W 67-54 Al Lawson Center
11/24/2023 Santa Clara L 88-82 Raider Arena
11/25/2023 Alabama L 99-91 Raider Arena
12/2/2023 Michigan - Matthew Knight Arena
12/9/2023 UTEP - Matthew Knight Arena
12/12/2023 Cal Baptist - Matthew Knight Arena

