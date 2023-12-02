How to Watch Oregon vs. Michigan on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:18 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oregon Ducks (4-2) go up against the Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Oregon vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Oregon Stats Insights
- This season, the Ducks have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Wolverines' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Oregon shoots better than 43.3% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.
- The Ducks are the 77th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolverines rank 167th.
- The Ducks average 81.5 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 75 the Wolverines give up.
- Oregon has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 75 points.
Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Oregon scored 73 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.6 points per contest.
- Defensively the Ducks were better at home last season, ceding 63.2 points per game, compared to 69 when playing on the road.
- Oregon made 7.2 three-pointers per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged away from home (7). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.2% in home games and 32.7% in away games.
Oregon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Florida A&M
|W 67-54
|Al Lawson Center
|11/24/2023
|Santa Clara
|L 88-82
|Raider Arena
|11/25/2023
|Alabama
|L 99-91
|Raider Arena
|12/2/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/9/2023
|UTEP
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/12/2023
|Cal Baptist
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
