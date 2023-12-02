The Oregon Ducks (4-2) go up against the Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Oregon vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon TV: FOX Sports Networks

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Oregon Stats Insights

This season, the Ducks have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Wolverines' opponents have knocked down.

In games Oregon shoots better than 43.3% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.

The Ducks are the 77th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolverines rank 167th.

The Ducks average 81.5 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 75 the Wolverines give up.

Oregon has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 75 points.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Oregon scored 73 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.6 points per contest.

Defensively the Ducks were better at home last season, ceding 63.2 points per game, compared to 69 when playing on the road.

Oregon made 7.2 three-pointers per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged away from home (7). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.2% in home games and 32.7% in away games.

Oregon Upcoming Schedule