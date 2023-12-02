How to Watch Oregon vs. Michigan on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:18 AM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Oregon Ducks (4-2) take the court against the Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Oregon vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Oregon Stats Insights
- The Ducks are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Wolverines allow to opponents.
- In games Oregon shoots better than 43.3% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.
- The Ducks are the 77th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolverines rank 167th.
- The Ducks average 6.5 more points per game (81.5) than the Wolverines allow (75).
- Oregon has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 75 points.
Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Oregon put up 73 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.6 more points than it averaged in road games (67.4).
- The Ducks gave up 63.2 points per game at home last season, compared to 69 away from home.
- When it comes to total threes made, Oregon performed better when playing at home last season, making 7.2 per game, compared to 7 on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 32.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 32.7% mark on the road.
Oregon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Florida A&M
|W 67-54
|Al Lawson Center
|11/24/2023
|Santa Clara
|L 88-82
|Raider Arena
|11/25/2023
|Alabama
|L 99-91
|Raider Arena
|12/2/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/9/2023
|UTEP
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/12/2023
|Cal Baptist
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
