The Oregon Ducks (4-2) take the court against the Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Oregon vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon TV: FOX Sports Networks

Oregon Stats Insights

The Ducks are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Wolverines allow to opponents.

In games Oregon shoots better than 43.3% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.

The Ducks are the 77th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolverines rank 167th.

The Ducks average 6.5 more points per game (81.5) than the Wolverines allow (75).

Oregon has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 75 points.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Oregon put up 73 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.6 more points than it averaged in road games (67.4).

The Ducks gave up 63.2 points per game at home last season, compared to 69 away from home.

When it comes to total threes made, Oregon performed better when playing at home last season, making 7.2 per game, compared to 7 on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 32.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 32.7% mark on the road.

