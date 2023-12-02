The Oregon Ducks (4-2) battle the Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Oregon vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon TV: FOX Sports Networks

Watch this game on Fubo

Oregon Stats Insights

The Ducks are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Wolverines allow to opponents.

In games Oregon shoots higher than 43.3% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.

The Wolverines are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Ducks sit at 77th.

The Ducks put up 81.5 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 75 the Wolverines give up.

Oregon has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 75 points.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Oregon scored 5.6 more points per game (73) than it did when playing on the road (67.4).

Defensively the Ducks played better at home last year, giving up 63.2 points per game, compared to 69 on the road.

In terms of total threes made, Oregon fared better at home last year, draining 7.2 per game, compared to 7 on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 32.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 32.7% clip in road games.

