How to Watch Oregon vs. Michigan on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:18 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oregon Ducks (4-2) battle the Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Oregon vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Oregon Stats Insights
- The Ducks are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Wolverines allow to opponents.
- In games Oregon shoots higher than 43.3% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.
- The Wolverines are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Ducks sit at 77th.
- The Ducks put up 81.5 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 75 the Wolverines give up.
- Oregon has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 75 points.
Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, Oregon scored 5.6 more points per game (73) than it did when playing on the road (67.4).
- Defensively the Ducks played better at home last year, giving up 63.2 points per game, compared to 69 on the road.
- In terms of total threes made, Oregon fared better at home last year, draining 7.2 per game, compared to 7 on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 32.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 32.7% clip in road games.
Oregon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Florida A&M
|W 67-54
|Al Lawson Center
|11/24/2023
|Santa Clara
|L 88-82
|Raider Arena
|11/25/2023
|Alabama
|L 99-91
|Raider Arena
|12/2/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/9/2023
|UTEP
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/12/2023
|Cal Baptist
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
