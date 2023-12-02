The Michigan Wolverines (4-3) battle the Oregon Ducks (4-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. It tips at 3:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Oregon vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon TV: FOX Sports Networks

Oregon Stats Insights

This season, the Ducks have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Wolverines' opponents have knocked down.

Oregon has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.

The Ducks are the 77th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolverines rank 167th.

The Ducks average 6.5 more points per game (81.5) than the Wolverines give up (75.0).

When Oregon totals more than 75.0 points, it is 2-2.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Oregon averaged 73.0 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.6 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (67.4).

The Ducks ceded 63.2 points per game at home last season, compared to 69.0 in away games.

Oregon drained 7.2 treys per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged in road games (7.0). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.2% in home games and 32.7% away from home.

Oregon Upcoming Schedule