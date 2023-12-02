The Michigan Wolverines (4-3) go up against the Oregon Ducks (4-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. It tips at 3:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Oregon vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon TV: FOX Sports Networks

Oregon Stats Insights

The Ducks are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Wolverines allow to opponents.

Oregon has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.

The Ducks are the 77th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolverines rank 168th.

The Ducks put up 81.5 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 75 the Wolverines allow.

When Oregon scores more than 75 points, it is 2-2.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Oregon scored 73 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 67.4 points per contest.

In home games, the Ducks surrendered 5.8 fewer points per game (63.2) than in road games (69).

Oregon sunk 7.2 treys per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged on the road (7). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.2% at home and 32.7% in away games.

Oregon Upcoming Schedule