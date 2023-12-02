The Michigan Wolverines (4-3) go up against the Oregon Ducks (4-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. It tips at 3:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Oregon vs. Michigan Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Oregon Stats Insights

  • The Ducks are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Wolverines allow to opponents.
  • Oregon has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.
  • The Ducks are the 77th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolverines rank 168th.
  • The Ducks put up 81.5 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 75 the Wolverines allow.
  • When Oregon scores more than 75 points, it is 2-2.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Oregon scored 73 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 67.4 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Ducks surrendered 5.8 fewer points per game (63.2) than in road games (69).
  • Oregon sunk 7.2 treys per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged on the road (7). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.2% at home and 32.7% in away games.

Oregon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 @ Florida A&M W 67-54 Al Lawson Center
11/24/2023 Santa Clara L 88-82 Raider Arena
11/25/2023 Alabama L 99-91 Raider Arena
12/2/2023 Michigan - Matthew Knight Arena
12/9/2023 UTEP - Matthew Knight Arena
12/12/2023 Cal Baptist - Matthew Knight Arena

