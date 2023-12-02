The Michigan Wolverines (4-3) take on the Oregon Ducks (4-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. It starts at 3:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oregon vs. Michigan matchup.

Oregon vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Oregon vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Oregon vs. Michigan Betting Trends

Oregon has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

Ducks games have hit the over once this season.

Michigan has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of four Wolverines games this year have gone over the point total.

Oregon Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Sportsbooks rate Oregon much higher (35th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (88th).

Oregon has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Michigan Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 With odds of +6000, Michigan has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

