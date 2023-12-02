Oregon vs. Michigan: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:26 PM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Michigan Wolverines (4-3) take on the Oregon Ducks (4-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. It starts at 3:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oregon vs. Michigan matchup.
Oregon vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Oregon vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon (-2.5)
|151.5
|-145
|+120
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Oregon (-1.5)
|151.5
|-130
|+108
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oregon vs. Michigan Betting Trends
- Oregon has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Ducks games have hit the over once this season.
- Michigan has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of four Wolverines games this year have gone over the point total.
Oregon Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Sportsbooks rate Oregon much higher (35th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (88th).
- Oregon has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Michigan Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- With odds of +6000, Michigan has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.