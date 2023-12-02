Oregon vs. Michigan: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:27 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oregon Ducks (4-2) take on the Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Michigan matchup in this article.
Oregon vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Oregon vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon (-2.5)
|151.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Oregon (-1.5)
|151.5
|-130
|+108
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oregon vs. Michigan Betting Trends
- Oregon has covered once in three chances against the spread this season.
- So far this season, one of the Ducks games has hit the over.
- Michigan has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- Wolverines games have gone over the point total four out of six times this season.
Oregon Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Sportsbooks rate Oregon much higher (35th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (87th).
- Oregon's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.
