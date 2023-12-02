The Oregon Ducks (4-2) take on the Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Michigan matchup in this article.

Oregon vs. Michigan Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Oregon vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon Moneyline Michigan Moneyline
BetMGM Oregon (-2.5) 151.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Oregon (-1.5) 151.5 -130 +108 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Oregon vs. Michigan Betting Trends

  • Oregon has covered once in three chances against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, one of the Ducks games has hit the over.
  • Michigan has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
  • Wolverines games have gone over the point total four out of six times this season.

Oregon Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • Sportsbooks rate Oregon much higher (35th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (87th).
  • Oregon's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

