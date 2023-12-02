The Oregon Ducks (4-2) take on the Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Michigan matchup in this article.

Oregon vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oregon vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon vs. Michigan Betting Trends

Oregon has covered once in three chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, one of the Ducks games has hit the over.

Michigan has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Wolverines games have gone over the point total four out of six times this season.

Oregon Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Sportsbooks rate Oregon much higher (35th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (87th).

Oregon's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.