Saturday's game between the Oregon Ducks (4-2) and Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at Matthew Knight Arena should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-78, with Oregon securing the victory. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on December 2.

The game has no line set.

Oregon vs. Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Oregon vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 79, Michigan 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Oregon vs. Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Oregon (-0.2)

Oregon (-0.2) Computer Predicted Total: 155.8

Oregon's record against the spread this season is 1-2-0, and Michigan's is 3-3-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Ducks are 1-2-0 and the Wolverines are 4-2-0.

Oregon Performance Insights

The Ducks average 81.5 points per game (63rd in college basketball) while giving up 73.3 per contest (232nd in college basketball). They have a +49 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.2 points per game.

Oregon averages 36.0 rebounds per game (79th in college basketball) while allowing 32.5 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.5 boards per game.

Oregon hits 8.0 three-pointers per game (125th in college basketball) while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc (80th in college basketball). It is making 1.5 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.5 per game while shooting 32.2%.

The Ducks' 101.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 72nd in college basketball, and the 91.0 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 222nd in college basketball.

Oregon has committed 8.8 turnovers per game (20th in college basketball play), 3.0 fewer than the 11.8 it forces on average (215th in college basketball).

Michigan Performance Insights

The Wolverines outscore opponents by 6.9 points per game (posting 81.9 points per game, 59th in college basketball, and allowing 75.0 per contest, 265th in college basketball) and have a +48 scoring differential.

Michigan wins the rebound battle by 4.4 boards on average. It records 33.7 rebounds per game, 166th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 29.3.

Michigan knocks down 9.0 three-pointers per game (59th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.7 on average.

Michigan has committed 12.0 turnovers per game (191st in college basketball) while forcing 12.3 (175th in college basketball).

