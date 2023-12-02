Saturday's game that pits the Oregon Ducks (4-2) versus the Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at Matthew Knight Arena is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-78 in favor of Oregon. Game time is at 3:30 PM ET on December 2.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Oregon vs. Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Oregon vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 79, Michigan 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Oregon vs. Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Oregon (-0.2)

Oregon (-0.2) Computer Predicted Total: 155.8

Oregon has a 1-2-0 record against the spread this season compared to Michigan, who is 3-3-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Ducks are 1-2-0 and the Wolverines are 4-2-0.

Oregon Performance Insights

The Ducks are outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game with a +49 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.5 points per game (63rd in college basketball) and allow 73.3 per outing (232nd in college basketball).

Oregon grabs 36.0 rebounds per game (79th in college basketball) while conceding 32.5 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.5 boards per game.

Oregon knocks down 8.0 three-pointers per game (125th in college basketball), 1.5 more than its opponents (6.5).

The Ducks rank 73rd in college basketball by averaging 101.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 222nd in college basketball, allowing 91.0 points per 100 possessions.

Oregon has committed 3.0 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 8.8 (20th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.8 (215th in college basketball).

Michigan Performance Insights

The Wolverines have a +48 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.9 points per game. They're putting up 81.9 points per game, 59th in college basketball, and are giving up 75.0 per outing to rank 265th in college basketball.

The 33.7 rebounds per game Michigan accumulates rank 167th in the nation, 4.4 more than the 29.3 its opponents pull down.

Michigan knocks down 9.0 three-pointers per game (60th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.7. It shoots 37.5% from deep, and its opponents shoot 37.2%.

Michigan forces 12.3 turnovers per game (175th in college basketball) while committing 12.0 (191st in college basketball).

