Saturday's contest at Matthew Knight Arena has the Oregon Ducks (4-2) squaring off against the Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at 3:30 PM ET (on December 2). Our computer prediction projects a close 79-78 victory for Oregon, so it should be a competitive matchup.

According to our computer prediction, Michigan is projected to cover the spread (2.5) versus Oregon. The two teams are expected to go over the 151.5 total.

Oregon vs. Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Eugene, Oregon

Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Matthew Knight Arena Line: Oregon -2.5

Oregon -2.5 Point Total: 151.5

151.5 Moneyline (To Win): Oregon -145, Michigan +120

Oregon vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 79, Michigan 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Oregon vs. Michigan

Pick ATS: Michigan (+2.5)



Michigan (+2.5) Pick OU: Over (151.5)



Oregon has gone 1-2-0 against the spread, while Michigan's ATS record this season is 3-3-0. One of the Ducks' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Wolverines' games have gone over. The teams average 163.4 points per game, 11.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Oregon Performance Insights

The Ducks' +49 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.5 points per game (63rd in college basketball) while allowing 73.3 per outing (233rd in college basketball).

Oregon wins the rebound battle by 3.5 boards on average. It collects 36 rebounds per game, which ranks 77th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.5 per contest.

Oregon hits 8 three-pointers per game (126th in college basketball) while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc (80th in college basketball). It is making 1.5 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.5 per game while shooting 32.2%.

The Ducks rank 72nd in college basketball with 101.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 225th in college basketball defensively with 91 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Oregon has committed three fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 8.8 (20th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.8 (212th in college basketball).

Michigan Performance Insights

The Wolverines put up 81.9 points per game (59th in college basketball) while giving up 75 per contest (268th in college basketball). They have a +48 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The 33.7 rebounds per game Michigan accumulates rank 168th in college basketball, 4.4 more than the 29.3 its opponents record.

Michigan hits 9 three-pointers per game (63rd in college basketball) at a 37.5% rate (56th in college basketball), compared to the 8.7 its opponents make, shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc.

Michigan and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Wolverines commit 12 per game (192nd in college basketball) and force 12.3 (175th in college basketball).

