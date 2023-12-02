Saturday's contest between the Oregon Ducks (4-2) and Michigan Wolverines (4-3) matching up at Matthew Knight Arena has a projected final score of 79-78 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Oregon, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 3:30 PM ET on December 2.

According to our computer prediction, Michigan should cover the point spread, which currently sits at 2.5. The two sides are projected to go over the 151.5 total.

Oregon vs. Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Matthew Knight Arena Line: Oregon -2.5

Oregon -2.5 Point Total: 151.5

151.5 Moneyline (To Win): Oregon -145, Michigan +120

Oregon vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 79, Michigan 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Oregon vs. Michigan

Pick ATS: Michigan (+2.5)



Michigan (+2.5) Pick OU: Over (151.5)



Oregon is 1-2-0 against the spread, while Michigan's ATS record this season is 3-3-0. The Ducks have a 1-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Wolverines have a record of 4-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams average 163.4 points per game, 11.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Oregon Performance Insights

The Ducks are outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game with a +49 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.5 points per game (63rd in college basketball) and allow 73.3 per contest (233rd in college basketball).

Oregon records 36.0 rebounds per game (77th in college basketball) while allowing 32.5 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.5 boards per game.

Oregon makes 8.0 three-pointers per game (126th in college basketball), 1.5 more than its opponents (6.5). It is shooting 36.4% from deep (80th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 32.2%.

The Ducks' 101.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 72nd in college basketball, and the 91.0 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 225th in college basketball.

Oregon has committed 3.0 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 8.8 (20th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.8 (213th in college basketball).

Michigan Performance Insights

The Wolverines are outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game, with a +48 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.9 points per game (59th in college basketball) and give up 75.0 per outing (268th in college basketball).

Michigan records 33.7 rebounds per game (167th in college basketball) while conceding 29.3 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.4 boards per game.

Michigan hits 9.0 three-pointers per game (63rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.7 on average.

Michigan forces 12.3 turnovers per game (175th in college basketball) while committing 12.0 (192nd in college basketball).

