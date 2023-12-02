Saturday's contest between the Oregon Ducks (4-2) and Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at Matthew Knight Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-78, with Oregon coming out on top. Game time is at 3:30 PM ET on December 2.

Based on our computer prediction, Michigan is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is listed at 2.5. The two teams are projected to exceed the 150.5 over/under.

Oregon vs. Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Matthew Knight Arena Line: Oregon -2.5

Oregon -2.5 Point Total: 150.5

150.5 Moneyline (To Win): Oregon -145, Michigan +120

Oregon vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 79, Michigan 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Oregon vs. Michigan

Pick ATS: Michigan (+2.5)



Michigan (+2.5) Pick OU: Over (150.5)



Oregon has put together a 1-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Michigan is 3-3-0. The Ducks are 1-2-0 and the Wolverines are 4-2-0 in terms of going over the point total. The two teams score 163.4 points per game, 12.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Oregon Performance Insights

The Ducks are outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game with a +49 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.5 points per game (63rd in college basketball) and allow 73.3 per contest (233rd in college basketball).

Oregon is 77th in the nation at 36 rebounds per game. That's 3.5 more than the 32.5 its opponents average.

Oregon makes 8 three-pointers per game (126th in college basketball) while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc (80th in college basketball). It is making 1.5 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.5 per game while shooting 32.2%.

The Ducks' 101.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 72nd in college basketball, and the 91 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 225th in college basketball.

Oregon wins the turnover battle by three per game, committing 8.8 (20th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.8.

Michigan Performance Insights

The Wolverines outscore opponents by 6.9 points per game (posting 81.9 points per game, 59th in college basketball, and allowing 75 per outing, 268th in college basketball) and have a +48 scoring differential.

The 33.7 rebounds per game Michigan accumulates rank 167th in the country, 4.4 more than the 29.3 its opponents grab.

Michigan knocks down 9 three-pointers per game (63rd in college basketball) at a 37.5% rate (56th in college basketball), compared to the 8.7 its opponents make, shooting 37.2% from deep.

Michigan forces 12.3 turnovers per game (175th in college basketball) while committing 12 (192nd in college basketball).

