Saturday's contest that pits the Oregon Ducks (4-2) versus the Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at Matthew Knight Arena should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-78 in favor of Oregon. Game time is at 3:30 PM ET on December 2.

The game has no line set.

Oregon vs. Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Oregon vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 79, Michigan 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Oregon vs. Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Oregon (-0.4)

Oregon (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 155.8

Oregon has a 1-2-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Michigan, who is 3-3-0 ATS. The Ducks have a 1-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Wolverines have a record of 4-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oregon Performance Insights

The Ducks outscore opponents by 8.2 points per game (scoring 81.5 points per game to rank 64th in college basketball while allowing 73.3 per outing to rank 227th in college basketball) and have a +49 scoring differential overall.

The 36 rebounds per game Oregon averages rank 79th in the country, and are 3.5 more than the 32.5 its opponents collect per outing.

Oregon makes 8 three-pointers per game (123rd in college basketball) while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc (85th in college basketball). It is making 1.5 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.5 per game while shooting 32.2%.

The Ducks rank 72nd in college basketball by averaging 101.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 219th in college basketball, allowing 91 points per 100 possessions.

Oregon has committed three fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 8.8 (20th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.8 (216th in college basketball).

