Saturday's game between the Oregon State Beavers (5-0) and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-3) going head to head at Gill Coliseum has a projected final score of 71-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Oregon State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Beavers are coming off of a 79-53 win against Weber State in their last outing on Wednesday.

Oregon State vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Oregon State vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon State 71, Western Kentucky 62

Other Pac-12 Predictions

Oregon State Schedule Analysis

Oregon State has one win over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the nation.

Oregon State has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (four).

Oregon State 2023-24 Best Wins

63-56 at home over Villanova (No. 36) on November 12

85-74 at home over UAPB (No. 260) on November 6

86-48 at home over UC Davis (No. 277) on November 17

79-53 at home over Weber State (No. 314) on November 29

88-52 at home over UMBC (No. 324) on November 22

Oregon State Leaders

Raegan Beers: 21.2 PTS, 13.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 74.1 FG%

21.2 PTS, 13.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 74.1 FG% Talia van Oelhoffen: 7.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.1 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

7.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.1 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Timea Gardiner: 9.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 47.4 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

9.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 47.4 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19) Kelsey Rees: 9.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 58.1 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)

9.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 58.1 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11) Donovyn Hunter: 7.4 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

Oregon State Performance Insights

The Beavers average 80.2 points per game (39th in college basketball) while allowing 56.6 per outing (68th in college basketball). They have a +118 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 23.6 points per game.

