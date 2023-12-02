Oregon State vs. Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 2
Saturday's game between the Oregon State Beavers (5-0) and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-3) going head to head at Gill Coliseum has a projected final score of 71-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Oregon State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET on December 2.
The Beavers are coming off of a 79-53 win against Weber State in their last outing on Wednesday.
Oregon State vs. Western Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
Oregon State vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction
- Prediction: Oregon State 71, Western Kentucky 62
Other Pac-12 Predictions
Oregon State Schedule Analysis
- Oregon State has one win over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the nation.
- Oregon State has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (four).
Oregon State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 63-56 at home over Villanova (No. 36) on November 12
- 85-74 at home over UAPB (No. 260) on November 6
- 86-48 at home over UC Davis (No. 277) on November 17
- 79-53 at home over Weber State (No. 314) on November 29
- 88-52 at home over UMBC (No. 324) on November 22
Oregon State Leaders
- Raegan Beers: 21.2 PTS, 13.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 74.1 FG%
- Talia van Oelhoffen: 7.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.1 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
- Timea Gardiner: 9.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 47.4 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)
- Kelsey Rees: 9.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 58.1 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)
- Donovyn Hunter: 7.4 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
Oregon State Performance Insights
- The Beavers average 80.2 points per game (39th in college basketball) while allowing 56.6 per outing (68th in college basketball). They have a +118 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 23.6 points per game.
