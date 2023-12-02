The Michigan Wolverines (3-1) will play the Oregon Ducks (3-0) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM ET and air on Fox Sports 1.

Oregon vs. Michigan Game Information

Oregon Top Players (2022-23)

  • N'Faly Dante: 13.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Will Richardson: 12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Quincy Guerrier: 9.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Rivaldo Soares: 7.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kel'el Ware: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

Michigan Top Players (2022-23)

  • Hunter Dickinson: 18.5 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Kobe Bufkin: 14.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jett Howard: 14.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Dug McDaniel: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Terrance Williams II: 6.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Oregon vs. Michigan Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Oregon Rank Oregon AVG Michigan AVG Michigan Rank
202nd 70.6 Points Scored 73.4 134th
67th 66.3 Points Allowed 69.6 159th
42nd 34.5 Rebounds 34.1 52nd
83rd 9.6 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th
210th 7.1 3pt Made 7.7 134th
157th 13.3 Assists 12.2 249th
175th 11.8 Turnovers 10.1 25th

