The Oregon Ducks (4-2) are favored by 2.5 points against the Michigan Wolverines (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has a point total of 152.5.

Oregon vs. Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oregon -2.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, one Oregon contest has gone over 152.5 points.

Oregon's contests this year have an average point total of 154.8, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Ducks are 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

Oregon has been favored in three games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Ducks have entered three games this season favored by -145 or more, and won each of those games.

Oregon has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Oregon vs. Michigan Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oregon 1 33.3% 81.5 163.4 73.3 148.3 142.8 Michigan 4 66.7% 81.9 163.4 75 148.3 150.3

Additional Oregon Insights & Trends

The Ducks put up 81.5 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 75 the Wolverines give up.

Oregon vs. Michigan Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oregon 1-2-0 1-2 1-2-0 Michigan 3-3-0 1-0 4-2-0

Oregon vs. Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oregon Michigan 15-6 Home Record 13-4 4-6 Away Record 3-8 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 73 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.6 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.