Saturday's game that pits the Portland Pilots (4-4) against the Montana State Bobcats (3-3) at Chiles Center has a projected final score of 68-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Portland, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Pilots head into this contest on the heels of a 91-60 win against Oregon on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Portland vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Portland vs. Montana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Portland 68, Montana State 61

Portland Schedule Analysis

The Pilots picked up their signature win of the season on November 30, when they grabbed a 91-60 victory over the Oregon Ducks, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 99) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Portland is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the second-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Portland 2023-24 Best Wins

91-60 at home over Oregon (No. 99) on November 30

72-58 at home over San Diego State (No. 165) on November 6

89-61 on the road over Seattle U (No. 295) on November 14

Portland Leaders

Lucy Cochrane: 10.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.1 BLK, 37.8 FG%

10.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.1 BLK, 37.8 FG% Emme Shearer: 11.0 PTS, 2.3 STL, 51.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

11.0 PTS, 2.3 STL, 51.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Maisie Burnham: 11.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.7 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

11.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.7 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37) Kennedy Dickie: 7.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

7.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Dyani Ananiev: 9.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 50.8 FG%, 46.9 3PT% (15-for-32)

Portland Performance Insights

The Pilots' +76 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 71.1 points per game (115th in college basketball) while allowing 61.6 per outing (136th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.