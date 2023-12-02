Portland State vs. Washington State December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Portland State Vikings (4-0) will meet the Washington State Cougars (2-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Beasley Coliseum. The game is scheduled to tip off at 5:00 PM ET and air on Pac-12 Network.
Portland State vs. Washington State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Portland State Top Players (2022-23)
- Cameron Parker: 18.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jorell Saterfield: 13.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hunter Woods: 9.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Isaiah Johnson: 7.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Bobby Harvey: 7.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Washington State Top Players (2022-23)
- Mouhamed Gueye: 14.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- TJ Bamba: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Justin Powell: 10.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- DJ Rodman: 9.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jabe Mullins: 8.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Portland State vs. Washington State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Washington State Rank
|Washington State AVG
|Portland State AVG
|Portland State Rank
|266th
|68.4
|Points Scored
|76.2
|68th
|52nd
|65.7
|Points Allowed
|75.5
|321st
|163rd
|32.0
|Rebounds
|28.3
|335th
|96th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|30th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|281st
|11.8
|Assists
|13.9
|109th
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
