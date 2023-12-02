The Portland State Vikings (4-0) will meet the Washington State Cougars (2-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Beasley Coliseum. The game is scheduled to tip off at 5:00 PM ET and air on Pac-12 Network.

Portland State vs. Washington State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Portland State Top Players (2022-23)

Cameron Parker: 18.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Jorell Saterfield: 13.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Hunter Woods: 9.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Isaiah Johnson: 7.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Bobby Harvey: 7.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Washington State Top Players (2022-23)

Mouhamed Gueye: 14.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

TJ Bamba: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Justin Powell: 10.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

DJ Rodman: 9.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Jabe Mullins: 8.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Portland State vs. Washington State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Washington State Rank Washington State AVG Portland State AVG Portland State Rank 266th 68.4 Points Scored 76.2 68th 52nd 65.7 Points Allowed 75.5 321st 163rd 32.0 Rebounds 28.3 335th 96th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 30th 9.1 3pt Made 7.5 166th 281st 11.8 Assists 13.9 109th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 11.7 160th

