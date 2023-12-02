The Portland State Vikings (4-0) will meet the Washington State Cougars (2-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Beasley Coliseum. The game is scheduled to tip off at 5:00 PM ET and air on Pac-12 Network.

Portland State vs. Washington State Game Information

Portland State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Cameron Parker: 18.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jorell Saterfield: 13.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Hunter Woods: 9.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Isaiah Johnson: 7.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Bobby Harvey: 7.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Washington State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Mouhamed Gueye: 14.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • TJ Bamba: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Justin Powell: 10.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • DJ Rodman: 9.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jabe Mullins: 8.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Portland State vs. Washington State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Washington State Rank Washington State AVG Portland State AVG Portland State Rank
266th 68.4 Points Scored 76.2 68th
52nd 65.7 Points Allowed 75.5 321st
163rd 32.0 Rebounds 28.3 335th
96th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th
30th 9.1 3pt Made 7.5 166th
281st 11.8 Assists 13.9 109th
72nd 10.8 Turnovers 11.7 160th

