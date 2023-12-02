The Washington State Cougars (5-1) are heavy, 12.5-point favorites as they try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Portland State Vikings (6-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Beasley Coliseum. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The over/under is 141.5 for the matchup.

Portland State vs. Washington State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Pullman, Washington

Pullman, Washington Venue: Beasley Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Washington State -12.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vikings Betting Records & Stats

Portland State and its opponents have scored more than 141.5 combined points once this season.

The average total for Portland State's games this season is 136.0 points, 5.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Portland State has gone 3-0-0 ATS this year.

Portland State has been named as the underdog three times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Vikings have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +550 odds on them winning this game.

Portland State has an implied victory probability of 15.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Portland State vs. Washington State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Washington State 4 80% 80.7 151.8 63.7 128.6 139.3 Portland State 1 33.3% 71.1 151.8 64.9 128.6 142.5

Additional Portland State Insights & Trends

The Vikings' 71.1 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 63.7 the Cougars allow to opponents.

Portland State has put together a 2-0 ATS record and a 5-1 overall record in games it scores more than 63.7 points.

Portland State vs. Washington State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Washington State 2-3-0 2-2 5-0-0 Portland State 3-0-0 0-0 1-2-0

Portland State vs. Washington State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Washington State Portland State 10-4 Home Record 6-7 4-7 Away Record 5-9 8-4-0 Home ATS Record 1-9-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.7 66.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.4 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-7-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

