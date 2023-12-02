How to Watch Portland State vs. Washington State on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:17 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington State Cougars (5-1) hope to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the Portland State Vikings (6-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Beasley Coliseum. The contest airs on Pac-12 Network.
Portland State vs. Washington State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Portland State Stats Insights
- The Vikings are shooting 42.1% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 38.6% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Portland State has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.6% from the field.
- The Vikings are the 204th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at 73rd.
- The Vikings' 71.1 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 63.7 the Cougars give up to opponents.
- Portland State has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 63.7 points.
Portland State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Portland State put up more points at home (77.7 per game) than away (74.4) last season.
- At home, the Vikings conceded 68.2 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 79.1.
- At home, Portland State knocked down 7.6 triples per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged away (7.3). Portland State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.9%) than on the road (32.7%).
Portland State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Cal Poly
|W 73-57
|CBU Events Center
|11/19/2023
|St. Thomas
|L 76-70
|CBU Events Center
|11/28/2023
|Portland
|W 75-74
|Viking Pavillion
|12/2/2023
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|Lewis & Clark
|-
|Viking Pavillion
|12/9/2023
|George Fox
|-
|Viking Pavillion
