The Washington State Cougars (5-1) hope to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the Portland State Vikings (6-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Beasley Coliseum. The contest airs on Pac-12 Network.

Portland State vs. Washington State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington

Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Portland State Stats Insights

The Vikings are shooting 42.1% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 38.6% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Portland State has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.6% from the field.

The Vikings are the 204th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at 73rd.

The Vikings' 71.1 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 63.7 the Cougars give up to opponents.

Portland State has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 63.7 points.

Portland State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Portland State put up more points at home (77.7 per game) than away (74.4) last season.

At home, the Vikings conceded 68.2 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 79.1.

At home, Portland State knocked down 7.6 triples per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged away (7.3). Portland State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.9%) than on the road (32.7%).

Portland State Upcoming Schedule