The Washington State Cougars (5-1) hope to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the Portland State Vikings (6-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Beasley Coliseum. The contest airs on Pac-12 Network.

Portland State vs. Washington State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
How to Watch Other Big Sky Games

Portland State Stats Insights

  • The Vikings are shooting 42.1% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 38.6% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Portland State has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.6% from the field.
  • The Vikings are the 204th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at 73rd.
  • The Vikings' 71.1 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 63.7 the Cougars give up to opponents.
  • Portland State has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 63.7 points.

Portland State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Portland State put up more points at home (77.7 per game) than away (74.4) last season.
  • At home, the Vikings conceded 68.2 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 79.1.
  • At home, Portland State knocked down 7.6 triples per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged away (7.3). Portland State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.9%) than on the road (32.7%).

Portland State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Cal Poly W 73-57 CBU Events Center
11/19/2023 St. Thomas L 76-70 CBU Events Center
11/28/2023 Portland W 75-74 Viking Pavillion
12/2/2023 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum
12/6/2023 Lewis & Clark - Viking Pavillion
12/9/2023 George Fox - Viking Pavillion

