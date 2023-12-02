Portland State vs. Washington State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Washington State Cougars (5-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when they host the Portland State Vikings (6-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Beasley Coliseum. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Washington State vs. Portland State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Portland State vs. Washington State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Portland State vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Washington State Moneyline
|Portland State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Washington State (-12.5)
|141.5
|-800
|+550
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Washington State (-11.5)
|141.5
|-850
|+570
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Portland State vs. Washington State Betting Trends
- Portland State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover zero times.
- Washington State has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, each of the Cougars games has gone over the point total.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.