The Washington State Cougars (5-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when they host the Portland State Vikings (6-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Beasley Coliseum. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Washington State vs. Portland State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Portland State vs. Washington State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington

Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Portland State vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Washington State Moneyline Portland State Moneyline BetMGM Washington State (-12.5) 141.5 -800 +550 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Washington State (-11.5) 141.5 -850 +570 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Portland State vs. Washington State Betting Trends

Portland State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover zero times.

Washington State has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, each of the Cougars games has gone over the point total.

