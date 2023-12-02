Saturday's game features the Washington State Cougars (5-1) and the Portland State Vikings (6-1) matching up at Beasley Coliseum in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 77-64 victory for heavily favored Washington State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on December 2.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Portland State vs. Washington State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Pullman, Washington

Pullman, Washington Venue: Beasley Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Portland State vs. Washington State Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington State 77, Portland State 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Portland State vs. Washington State

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington State (-12.8)

Washington State (-12.8) Computer Predicted Total: 141.3

Washington State has put together a 2-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Portland State is 3-0-0. The Cougars are 5-0-0 and the Vikings are 1-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Portland State Performance Insights

The Vikings' +44 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.1 points per game (251st in college basketball) while allowing 64.9 per contest (70th in college basketball).

Portland State is 201st in the country at 32.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.4 its opponents average.

Portland State connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball) at a 34.5% rate (134th in college basketball), compared to the 7.3 its opponents make, shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.

Portland State has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 9.6 per game (37th in college basketball) while forcing 12.9 (138th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.