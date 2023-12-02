The Montana State Bobcats (3-3) take on the Portland Pilots (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Chiles Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET.

Portland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon

Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN+

Portland vs. Montana State Scoring Comparison

The Bobcats' 63.5 points per game are only 1.9 more points than the 61.6 the Pilots give up to opponents.

Montana State is 2-2 when it scores more than 61.6 points.

Portland's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 63.5 points.

The Pilots put up 9.9 more points per game (71.1) than the Bobcats give up (61.2).

When Portland puts up more than 61.2 points, it is 4-2.

When Montana State gives up fewer than 71.1 points, it is 3-2.

The Pilots are making 42.1% of their shots from the field, 6% higher than the Bobcats concede to opponents (36.1%).

The Bobcats' 37.2 shooting percentage is 3.2 lower than the Pilots have conceded.

Portland Leaders

Lucy Cochrane: 10.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.1 BLK, 37.8 FG%

10.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.1 BLK, 37.8 FG% Emme Shearer: 11.0 PTS, 2.3 STL, 51.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

11.0 PTS, 2.3 STL, 51.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Maisie Burnham: 11.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.7 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

11.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.7 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37) Kennedy Dickie: 7.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

7.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Dyani Ananiev: 9.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 50.8 FG%, 46.9 3PT% (15-for-32)

