A pair of struggling squads square off when the Ottawa Senators (8-10) host the Seattle Kraken (8-10-6) at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+. Both teams have lost three in a row.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

In the past 10 contests, the Kraken have gone 3-4-3 while putting up 29 total goals (six power-play goals on 36 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 16.7%). They have given up 36 goals.

Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which club will bring home the win in Saturday's hockey action.

Kraken vs. Senators Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this game predicts a final result of Senators 4, Kraken 3.

Moneyline Pick: Senators (-125)

Senators (-125) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken (8-10-6 overall) have posted a record of 3-6-9 in matchups that have gone to OT this season.

Seattle has earned 11 points (4-2-3) in its nine games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Kraken scored just one goal in seven games and they finished 0-6-1 in those matchups.

Seattle has one point (0-1-1) in two games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Kraken have earned 20 points in their 14 games with at least three goals scored.

Seattle has scored a single power-play goal in eight games this season and has registered nine points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 5-3-4 (14 points).

The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 10 games. The Kraken finished 2-7-1 in those contests (five points).

Team Stats Comparison

Senators Rank Senators AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.39 Goals Scored 2.79 26th 25th 3.5 Goals Allowed 3.46 23rd 7th 32.4 Shots 30 20th 13th 29.8 Shots Allowed 29.3 9th 19th 18.99% Power Play % 21.79% 11th 30th 72.13% Penalty Kill % 74.65% 25th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Kraken vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.