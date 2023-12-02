Shaedon Sharpe and the rest of the Portland Trail Blazers will be facing the Utah Jazz on Saturday at 9:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent time on the court, a 103-95 win over the Cavaliers, Sharpe totaled 29 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Sharpe, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Shaedon Sharpe Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.3 15.2 Rebounds 5.5 5.6 5.9 Assists 3.5 3.3 3.7 PRA -- 26.2 24.8 PR -- 22.9 21.1 3PM 2.5 1.9 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Sharpe's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Shaedon Sharpe Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, he's put up 16.5% of the Trail Blazers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.6 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 17.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

The Trail Blazers rank 23rd in possessions per game with 102.3. His opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 103.4 possessions per contest.

The Jazz concede 118.7 points per game, 25th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Jazz are ranked seventh in the NBA, allowing 42.4 rebounds per game.

Conceding 28.1 assists per game, the Jazz are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Jazz have conceded 13.4 makes per game, 22nd in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Shaedon Sharpe vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 31 14 4 4 2 1 1 11/14/2023 41 17 8 7 2 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.