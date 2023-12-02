Toumani Camara will hope to make a difference for the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday at 9:30 PM ET, against the Utah Jazz.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent action, a 103-95 win over the Cavaliers, Camara totaled nine points and two steals.

If you'd like to place a bet on Camara's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toumani Camara Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 5.5 6.2 6.6 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 3.8 Assists -- 1.1 1.0 PRA -- 11.4 11.4 PR -- 10.3 10.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Camara's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Toumani Camara Insights vs. the Jazz

Camara is responsible for attempting 6.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.4 per game.

Camara's opponents, the Jazz, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 103.4 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers rank 23rd in possessions per game with 102.3.

Allowing 118.7 points per game, the Jazz are the 25th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Jazz give up 42.4 rebounds per contest, ranking seventh in the NBA.

The Jazz are the 27th-ranked team in the league, allowing 28.1 assists per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Toumani Camara vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 28 12 7 3 2 1 0 11/14/2023 26 9 5 1 2 2 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.